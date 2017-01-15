Central Wisconsin well-represented at Packers fan rally in Dallas

Inside the walls of Gilley's bar on Saturday night, Dallas felt like home. Thousands of Packers fans attended a team-sponsored pep rally the night before Green Bay's playoff matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

"To be at a Packers fan rally, in Dallas?" one fan said. "You can't pass that up."

The pep rally featured Packers mainstays like team president Mark Murphy, radio broadcaster Wayne Larrivee, as well as team alumni Marco Rivera, Earl Dotson and Donny Anderson.

Murphy said the Packers play as of late certainly impacted the high turnout.

"The way our season kind of played out and with the run we're on, you can kind of feel the momentum building," he said. "It's great to see the fans come out like this."

Sports Director Brandon Kinnard spoke to five fans in attendance who had central Wisconsin ties. Some made the trip down for the weekend, others relocated years ago.

"This is way beyond what I thought it would be," said one fan who is from the town of Easton and now lives in Lincoln, Neb. "This is awesome. I didn't think there would be any Packers fans here in Texas."

Krys Bronk, a Schofield native now living in Longview, Texas, said she drive two and a half hours just for the event on Saturday night.

"I got in line this afternoon and the three people that I met in line we've been chatting all afternoon," she said. "We're fast friends."

In a season where the tables turned and "run the table" went from a prediction to a prophecy, the optimism within the walls of Gilley's was at an all-time high Saturday night.

"When (Aaron) Rodgers said that 'run the table,' it was like really?" Bronk said. "And then he pulls it off. He's got this confidence that we can all stand behind."

The Packers play the Cowboys Sunday at 3:40 p.m. on FOX.