Mosinee girl's dream comes true while battling disease

A Mosinee girl battling the odds finally fulfilled her dream of becoming a competitive gymnast on Sunday.

Ten-year-old Autumn Ashton has cystic fibrosis. A life-threatening disease that affects her lungs.

After years of treatment, Autumn finally competed at a gymnastics meet at the Woodson YMCA in Wausau Sunday morning.

Autumn's mother Holly said it's been a long road because of the toll the sport can take on her daughter.

Holly said it's vital that Autumn has all of her medications and inhalers with her when she is competing.

"She may only be able to do it for a year or two, or maybe five years," she said. "But it's just amazing to be able to watch her."

Holly said her entire family is extremely proud of Autumn.

Despite the disease, Autumn said nothing will get in the way of fulfilling her dreams.

"I don't really care that I had [cystic fibrosis]," said the ten-year-old. "I just wanted to be like a normal person."

Autumn's biggest motivation is looking up to her big sister who is also a gymnast.