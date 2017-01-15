Central WI residents rally against health care repeal

Wausau was just one of 500 cities across the country rallying together in opposition of the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

The event was organized by Citizen Action of Wisconsin.

Residents from all over central Wisconsin came together to express how the potential repeal could possibly affect them.

Organizer Joel Lewis from Citizen Action of Wisconsin said the repeal would be detrimental to millions of Americans.

"[The repeal] could mean the end of pre-existing conditions being covered, it could mean gender-based discrimination could be coming back," he said. "We're afraid of what this means."

But republicans like Rep. Sean Duffy said he believes there is a better plan possible that could cater to more Americans.

"Some people got health care coverage who couldn't before but a lot more people have lost their health care coverage," Duffy said. "They've been priced out of health care."

Rallies were also held in Eau Claire and La Crosse.

Lewis said those cities also had similar turnouts.