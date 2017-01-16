Packers clinch playoff win 34-31 over Dallas in final seconds

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 2014 season, after a thrilling 34-31 finish over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Packers took an early lead over the Cowboys, racking up a 21-13 lead going into the half.

The 21 points came courtesy Aaron Rodgers to Richard Rodgers on the Packers first possession, then a pair of touchdowns by Ty Montgomery in the 2nd.

After the break, A. Rodgers exploited Dallas' defense finding a wide open Jared Cook in the end zone, wracking up a 28-13 lead heading into the 4th quarter.

But the Cowboys rallied from the 15 point deficit in the 4th. Dak Prescott connected with Jason Witten and Dez Bryant (his 2nd TD of the game) to bring it to 28-26 Packers, then charged into the end zone for a successful 2-point conversion to tie the game at 28 all.

On the ensuing drive, Mason Crosby kicked a 56 yard field goal, his 22nd consecutive made field goal in the post-season, setting a new franchise record.

But the Cowboys followed suit, Dan Bailey making a 52 yard field goal of his own.

The Packers got the ball back with :35 seconds left on the clock, but found themselves in a 3&20 situation. With :12 seconds left in the game, on their own 33 yard line, Aaron Rodgers connected with Jared Cook on the sideline. The catch was originally called an incomplete pass, but a second official overruled the call, awarding the 35 yard pass to Cook.

The pass set up Mason Crosby once again, to take the field, and the 10 year vet nailed the 51 yard field goal to win the NFC Divisional Round 34-31 over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers will move on to the NFC Championship game to face the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday, January 22nd at 2:05pm CT.