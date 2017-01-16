Ivanka Trump to continue working on women's issues - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Ivanka Trump to continue working on women's issues

Posted:

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- She may not be working in the White House, but that doesn't mean Ivanka Trump is staying out of politics.

Although she has said she will have no official role in her father's administration, Ivanka Trump has been quietly laying the groundwork for an effort that could make her perhaps the best-connected policy advocate in Washington. Trump, who has made clear she wants to push for policies benefitting women and girls, last week sought the advice of a group of female executives in New York City.

And transition aides have reached out to congressional staff on childcare policies, an area she has urged President-elect Donald Trump to prioritize.

