Packers safety Kentrell Brice joins Pack Attack LIVE

Packers safety Kentrell Brice will be joining us for Pack Attack on Tuesday.

Join Sports Director Brandon Kinnard, April Boblin and Packers hall of famer Johnnie Gray for a live show!

Brice is in his rookie season with the Packers. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech and has gradually seen his playing time increase as the year has gone along. He was on the field for nearly 80 percent of Green Bay's defensive plays during each of the last two weeks.

Brice has also been a jack-of-all-trades on special teams, and highlighted his season with a fumble recovery during the Packers win over the Seahawks on December 11.

We look forward to having him on the show to break down the Packers playoff win against Dallas!

We hope to see you all Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Dale's Weston Lanes.