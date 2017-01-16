Green Bay police warn of kidnapping scam

Green Bay police say local residents are being targeted by phone scammers who claim they're holding a loved one for ransom.

Police say they've been contacted by at least four residents in recent days who say they've been called by scammers trying to get money.

In one case, police say the caller told the person who answered the phone that they were holding his or her daughter and needed money if they wanted to see her again.

Authorities say the calls were traced to the same international phone number which appears to be from Mexico.

None of those who were contacted complied with the requests.