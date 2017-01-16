Rep. Duffy: There is energy, excitement leading up to Trump's inauguration

U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Weston) said there is a lot of "energy and excitement" leading up to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Duffy, a member of the Trump transition team, appeared Sunday on "UPFRONT with Mike Gousha," produced in partnership with Wispolitics.com.

Duffy said the new president and new Congress agree on their first order of business.

“Health care, as you heard from Mr. Trump and the House, is a priority,” Duffy said.

Repealing and replacing Obamacare is on the agenda, but Duffy acknowledged that changing health coverage plans in 2018 would be difficult.

"I feel comfortable that the plan we come up with is going to make sure there's a seamless transition in healthcare and no one is going to be left in a lurch," Duffy said.

Duffy listed tax reform and border security as other priorities.

"It's a pretty rigorous agenda, but one we have American buy-in for and can get done," he said.

Duffy was also asked about the incoming president’s relationship with Russian and President Vladamir Putin.

“I think Vladmir Putin is not a good guy. I don’t think he’s a friend of America,” Duffy said. “I think Mr. Trump has taken a different position that he wants to start off with a friendly relationship. That may continue where we can find spaces to work with Russia, but we may have disagreements in other spaces.”

Also on Sunday’s program, the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, Martha Laning, called November’s election results in Wisconsin "shocking." In addition to Trump becoming the first Republican presidential nominee to win Wisconsin since 1984, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson won re-election, and the GOP expanded its majorities in the Assembly and Senate.

Laning is now being challenged by Glendale Mayor, Bryan Kennedy, for the leadership post. Kennedy announced his bid last week, something Laning was asked about on Sunday's program.

"A lot of people want to point fingers. It's the easy thing to do after an election. Real leaders set out plans," Laning said.

She argued that change takes time and that she has traveled the state, working on party infrastructure and trying to help prospective candidates in 2018.

Gousha also spoke with Department of Workforce Development Secretary Ray Allen about Gov. Scott Walker’s new focus on improving the state’s workforce. During Tuesday’s State of the State address, Walker called it his top priority in 2017.

"We're looking at engaging populations that haven't traditionally been involved in our workforce," Allen said.

Allen said job training and youth apprenticeship program are focusing on people with disabilities, people who come out of the prison system and others who are sporadically employed.

"I think part of it has to be showing people hope and opportunity," he added.