King holiday takes on added significance in age of Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

This Martin Luther King Day is taking on added significance for many blacks in Wisconsin.

The holiday falls between President Barack Obama's last major public appearance and President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Milwaukee Area Labor Council head Sheila Cochran says she'll spend the day at home with close friends, as she always has. This year, they'll be reflecting on the first black president's legacy while bracing for President Trump.

Cochran says she's never felt as much trepidation as she does with Trump assuming office at a vital time. A  Center on Wisconsin Strategy report last week found Wisconsin is one of the bottom three states when it comes to racial disparities in unemployment and incarceration rates. It also noted economic racial disparities in Wisconsin have worsened over the past 30 years.

