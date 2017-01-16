Chemical fire resolved at Rothschild paper mill - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Chemical fire resolved at Rothschild paper mill

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Black smoke billowed out of an empty building Monday at Domtar Paper in Rothschild after an overheated chemical began to smolder, according to David Faucett the Domtar plant manager.

The building's alarm system triggered around 9 a.m. but no one was in the building at the time, Faucett said. The sprinkler system put out the smoldering pipe before fire officials arrived on scene.

“We've got very good teams, very good training on how to handle this,” Faucett said. “We knew exactly what the chemicals were. There were no exposures.”

The fire is still under investigation. Faucett said they believe the fire was due to a mechanical failure.

