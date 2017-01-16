VIDEO: Taking a look back at presidential inaugurations - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

VIDEO: Taking a look back at presidential inaugurations

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
FILE VIDEO FILE VIDEO
WASHINGTON (WAOW) -

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in Friday, becoming the 45th president of the United States. ABC News is reporting that the president-elect is drawing inspiration for his inaugural speech from presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.

This week we're taking a look back at some previous presidential inaugurations. This starts with President Reagan taking the oath of office Jan. 20, 1981.

You can see president-elect Trump take his oath of office Friday morning on WAOW.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.