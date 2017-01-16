VIDEO: Taking a look back at presidential inaugurations

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in Friday, becoming the 45th president of the United States. ABC News is reporting that the president-elect is drawing inspiration for his inaugural speech from presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.

This week we're taking a look back at some previous presidential inaugurations. This starts with President Reagan taking the oath of office Jan. 20, 1981.

You can see president-elect Trump take his oath of office Friday morning on WAOW.com.