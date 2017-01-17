Growing list of House Dems to boycott Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) -- More than 30 House Democrats plan to boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, casting the Republican businessman as a threat to democracy.

Reps. Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Jerrold Nadler of New York and Don Beyer of Virginia on Monday joined a growing list of lawmakers who will not attend Trump's swearing-in at the Capitol Friday. The number has increased after Trump lashed out at Rep. John Lewis on Saturday for challenging his legitimacy to be the next president.

Cohen said the "hope and change" associated with President Barack Obama taking office eight years ago have been replaced by "fear and dread."

Trump and other Republicans have dismissed the complaints, saying Democrats are sore losers who need to accept the results of the election and move on.