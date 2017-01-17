UPDATE: Wisconsin state Senate passes bill to help cheese plant

UPDATE: The Wisconsin state Senate has passed a bill extending tax incentives to help a cheese distributor.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill Tuesday that is designed to assist with Plymouth-based Masters Gallery Foods building of a $30 million cheese packaging and distribution plant in the village of Oostburg.

The bill would allow Oostburg, in Sheboygan County, to create a new tax incremental district to help subsidize construction of the 150,000-sqaure-foot facility expected to create 120 jobs over three years.

The proposal now heads to the Assembly.

The Senate also voted 21-12 to approve its rules for the next two years. The changes approved are largely technical and include removing a requirement from the days when smoking was allowed in the Capitol that the Senate chamber be properly ventilated.

---------------------

The Wisconsin state Senate plans to spend its first day in session helping a cheese distributor.

The first bill introduced in the Senate that was to be voted on Tuesday is designed to assist with Plymouth-based Masters Gallery Foods building of a $30 million cheese packaging and distribution plant in the village of Oostburg.

The bill would allow Oostburg, in Sheboygan County, to create a new tax incremental district for the 150,000-sqaure-foot facility expected to create 120 jobs over three years.

The proposal has bipartisan support.

The Senate also plans to vote on rule changes for the next two years. They are largely technical and include removing a requirement from the days when smoking was allowed in the Capitol that the Senate chamber be properly ventilated.