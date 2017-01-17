Racine teen reported missing - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Racine teen reported missing

Posted:
COPY Link copied! Maricella Chairez Maricella Chairez SOURCE: Racine Police Department COPY Link copied! Maricella Chairez Maricella Chairez SOURCE: Racine Police Department
RACINE, Wis. (WISN) -

A 15-year-old Racine girl was reported missing to police on Monday, police said.

Maricella Chairez stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, police said in a Tuesday morning alert. She has honey blond hair and dark brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing brown and black sweatpants, a white and black shirt and a gray jacket.

Anyone with information about Chairez's whereabouts is asked to call police at 262-886-2300.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.