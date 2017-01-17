Racine teen reported missing

A 15-year-old Racine girl was reported missing to police on Monday, police said.

Maricella Chairez stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, police said in a Tuesday morning alert. She has honey blond hair and dark brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing brown and black sweatpants, a white and black shirt and a gray jacket.

Anyone with information about Chairez's whereabouts is asked to call police at 262-886-2300.