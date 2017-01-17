Bought milk? Deadline approaches in $52M price fixing settlement

Time is running out for any milk consumer in 15 states and the District of Columbia to take part in a $52 million class action settlement.

The suit alleges that some dairy co-ops and others conspired to fix prices by reducing the size of their herds, thus raising the price of milk.

Anyone who bought milk any time since 2003 is eligible to get in on the settlement, but claims must be made by Jan. 31. There is no proof of purchase required to sign up for the settlement.

The payout remains unclear. The $52 million dollar pool will be divided among the lawyers and every consumer who signs up.

"It depends on how many people apply. They divide the money up, but I don't think we're looking at very many bucks," said University of Wisconsin-Madison economist Robert Cropp, who was an expert witness in the original case.

Cropp said he believes that any alleged price fixing had "little impact" on consumers.

BoughtMilk.com: Fresh Milk Products Antitrust Litigation