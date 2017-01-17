Planned detour for Highway 29 near Abbotsford Wednesday due to rollover crash

Detours will be expected Wednesday morning on state highway 29 near Abbotsford, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

The department posted to Facebook Tuesday and said to “expect a detour/partial road closure” for a few hours between Business 29/Maple Road in the Town of Holton starting at 10 a.m.

The closure was issued after a semi trailer overturned into a ditch Monday shortly before 6 p.m. Crews will close the highway in order to remove the semi from the ditch.

While deputies responded there was a small multi-vehicle crash involving a deputy the department said.

There were no injuries. The Clark County Sheriff's Department investigated the crash.