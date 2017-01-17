Planned detour for Highway 29 near Abbotsford Wednesday due to r - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Planned detour for Highway 29 near Abbotsford Wednesday due to rollover crash

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Detours will be expected Wednesday morning on state highway 29 near Abbotsford, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

The department posted to Facebook Tuesday and said to “expect a detour/partial road closure” for a few hours between Business 29/Maple Road in the Town of Holton starting at 10 a.m.

The closure was issued after a semi trailer overturned into a ditch Monday shortly before 6 p.m. Crews will close the highway in order to remove the semi from the ditch.

While deputies responded there was a small multi-vehicle crash involving a deputy the department said.

There were no injuries. The Clark County Sheriff's Department investigated the crash.

