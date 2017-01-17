Rain, warmth prompts closure of Marathon Co. snowmobile trails

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A quarter-inch of rain and a looming forecast with temperatures nearing 40 prompted Marathon County to close all its snowmobile trails Tuesday.

The move is designed to preserve the snow base so the trails can reopen later, said Jon Daniels, the county's motorized recreation administrator.

The first trails opened Dec. 31 and early last week the area received about nine inches of new snow followed by below-average cold - until Monday night's rains that coated everything in ice.

By 1 p.m. Tuesday, the temperature had climbed to 35 degrees.

Last year, the first of Marathon County's 850-mile trail system didn't open until Jan. 30.

In 2015, the county opened about half its trails Jan. 16. Three years ago, the trails opened Dec. 25 and closed March 29, making a 94-day season the second longest on record, Daniels said.

According to Daniels, since 1991, the snowmobile season in Marathon County has been scrapped just once - the winter of 2001-2002. The length of the season has ranged from just five days in 2011-2012 to 96 days in 1996-1997.

Trail conditions are available at www.co.marathon.wi.us/parks.asp