Icy Roads create slick morning commute

A quarter-inch of overnight rain made for a slick morning commute in the Wausau area Tuesday when the water turned to ice.

The Marathon County Highway Department began clearing 1,300 miles of roads and highways about 5 p.m. Monday with 37 plows, authorities said.

Russ Graveen, a worker at the department, said the main roads went smoothly Tuesday morning but back roads remained very slippery.

"We've had an awful lot of crashes due to the rain," Graveen said. "Some of our drivers had a tough time keeping up."

Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Travis Wanless said his office was flooded with calls from troubled motorists Tuesday morning.

"We've had a lot of people put vehicles in ditches," he said.

Wanless advised drivers to slow down and increase following distance when conditions are so icy.