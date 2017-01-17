Wausau schools, city agree on new snow plan

A new plan has been reached between the Wausau School District and the city after last week's snow scandal.

The city and the district sat down Monday morning and agreed to make plowing roads near school a higher priority.

Emergency routes from schools will be plowed once the city gets the main, higher-traffic roads cleared during storms.

The district said its focus during the meeting was to improve communication with the city.

"When we cancel school or when we dismiss early, in addition to our regular communication efforts, we're going to be immediately in touch with the city Public Works Department," said Bob Tess of the Wausau School District. "So they know probably before everybody else."

Last week when school canceled classes early, some roads became so snow-clogged that students got delayed in getting home which drew complaints from some parents.