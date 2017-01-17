See Margot Robbie's Drastic Transformation to Become Tonya Harding

Australian actress Margot Robbie transformed into the wacky Harley Quinn last year for "Suicide Squad," and now she's taking a different turn for a biopic she's filming.

Photos have popped up from the set of her Tonya Harding film, titled "I, Tonya," which is set for release next year, according to IMDb.

In one photo, Robbie appears to be wearing a bodysuit and facial prostheses to resemble the former skating champion.

Not many details about the movie are known, other that it focuses on Harding's rise "among the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future in the sport is thrown into doubt, when her boyfriend intervenes," according to the synopsis on IMDb. The film may focus on the 1994 attack on Harding's rival Nancy Kerrigan, who was struck on a knee with a clublike instrument after leaving a practice session.

Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly will be played by "Captain America" star Sebastian Stan. Gillooly ended up taking a plea deal for his involvement in the attack and receiving a two-year prison sentence, according to The New York Times. Harding took a separate plea deal for obstruction of justice and got no prison time.

Kerrigan rebounded after the attack and went on to win silver at the 1994 Olympic Games.