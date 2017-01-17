Rib Lake students giving up “Rib” to make Jordy Nelson feel better

UPDATE: Rib Lake Elementary School students gave up the "Rib" in their name, so they can give it to Green Bay Packers star receiver Jordy Nelson.

Nelson did not practice with the team Wednesday. He's nursing a rib injury.

The whole idea began with the school's P.E. teacher.

"Lets try to think of something creative," said Mark Krommenacker. "We know we have 'Rib' in front of our name, so we said we'd give it up for a little bit and be 'Lake Elementary' for a little while, if it helps him to get healthy. I know it might be a long shot but anything we can do to help."

Krommenacker posted a sign reading "Jordy, get well soon. You can have our Rib."

From there, students caught on quickly and shared their Packers Pride.

Many crossed out the word "Rib" with tape on their school attire.

