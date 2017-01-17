New details on Langlade Co. turmoil involving ex-HR director

At the time he committed suicide, the former Langlade County human resources director was being investigated for sharing confidential emails with a woman trying to land a jail administrator job, according to police report released Tuesday.

The probe looking into misconduct by Raymond James Weitz, launched by former Sheriff Bill Greening, began in early December, about 20 days before Weitz killed himself at a home in Stevens Point, the records reveal.

The latest development comes just weeks after Greening retired early, citing a conflict with Weitz and other elected leaders.

According to the records released Tuesday:

Weitz resigned Nov. 17, shortly after he admitted giving two confidential emails written by the Langlade County corporation counsel to Joseph Stegall, husband of Tammy Stegall, a female corrections officer who had applied to become jail administrator but was never granted an interview.

Tammy Stegall, who worked as a correction officer for 16 years, had gone to others, concerned that Greening would not conduct a fair hiring process. A Langlade County dispatcher, Deputy Don Bergbower, was named jail administrator in April.

Stegall, whose husband ran against Greening in the 2014 election, sued the county for sexual discrimination after being encouraged to do so by Weitz. She resigned in June.

What was in the April emails is unknown as they were not released, other than one contained a conversation between Corporation Counsel Robin Stowe and County Board Chairman David Solin and the other contained a conversation between Stowe and Greening. The emails were "connected" to the recruitment for the position of jail administrator.

The emails must remain secret because they contain information that is attorney-client privileged, Interim Sheriff John Schunke wrote in releasing the investigative report.

Greening asked the Marathon County Sheriff's Department to investigate Weitz Dec. 1. Greening announced his resignation in mid-December, effective Jan. 3, two years before his term was up.

The state Department of Workforce Development Equal Rights Division dismissed Tammy Stegall's discrimination complaint Nov. 29, in part because the emails could not be used as evidence.

Stegall had alleged Greening made comments to other candidates for the jail administrator job, inquiring whether they had voted for him for sheriff. The fact no women were interviewed for the job showed sex discrimination, Stegall claimed.

County Board members spoke about Weitz' investigation in closed session Tuesday.