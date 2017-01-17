UPDATE Colby man, 77, killed in Vilas County crash

BOULDER JUNCTION (WAOW) - A 77-year-old Colby man died when the minivan he was a passenger in failed to stop for a stop sign and crashed into a semi-truck, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Wednesday.

Richard Brandl died in Tuesday's crash on U.S. Highway 51 at the junction of County Road H, the agency said.

The driver of the van, Beverly Brandl, 68, of Colby, suffered non life-threatening injuries. Authorities said weather was not a factor in the crash.

