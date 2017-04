Four Langlade County sheriff's deputies and one dispatcher were honored for their role in a standoff in Lincoln County.

That incident happened back in July in the Town of Pine River. It ended with officers fatally shooting the suspect.

Tuesday morning, Langlade County Interim Sheriff John Schunke thanked deputies Michael O'Neill, Joshua Warren, Thomas Connolly and Travis Krueger - as well as dispatcher Anne Osborne - for their role in keeping the community safe.