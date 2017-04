RHINELANDER (WAOW) -- Authorities have arrested a man in Rhinelander for stealing a vehicle.

Alexander Durand was arrested after a vehicle was reported stolen in the Town of Pelican on Thursday.

On Saturday, authorities found the stolen vehicle in Rhinelander where they arrested Durand.

Durand was arrested on several different charges including driving a vehicle without owner’s consent.

During the investigation into the stolen vehicle, authorities found stolen U.S. mail from several areas in Oneida County on Durand's property.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Facebook page officials will be in contact with anyone whose mail they found over the next few weeks.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.