One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Oneida County Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m on Lower Kaubashine Road at the intersection of Camp Nine Road and Cedar Falls Drive in Minocqua.

Police said 48-year-old Jeffrey Royle from Green Bay was driving the snowmobile on Lower Kaubashine Road when he lost control and crashed into a wooded area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is being released at this time.