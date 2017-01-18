Koenig leads No. 17 Wisconsin past Michigan, 68-64 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Koenig leads No. 17 Wisconsin past Michigan, 68-64

By Derek Wattay, Sports Multimedia Journalist
   MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Bronson Koenig scored 16 points, 10 in a key run that turned the game around, and No. 17 Wisconsin survived a scare from Michigan 68-64 on Tuesday night.


   Michigan (12-7, 2-4 Big Ten) seemed to have Wisconsin (15-3, 4-1) on the ropes at one point in the second half. Wisconsin's Ethan Happ went to the bench with his third foul early and could largely only watch as the Wolverines went on a 17-2 run that put them up 38-30.
   

The Wolverines even hit 3s on consecutive possessions after Wisconsin tied the game at 43.
   

Then Koenig took over.
   

Nigel Hayes and Vitto Brown each scored 13 points for the Badgers.
   

Zak Irvin scored 20 points to lead Michigan.

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
