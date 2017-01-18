Pointed questions await Trump's pick for health secretary - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pointed questions await Trump's pick for health secretary

Posted:

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press 

WASHINGTON (AP) -- With coverage for millions of people at stake, congressman Tom Price is facing pointed questions about President-elect Donald Trump's health policies -- and his own investments in health care companies -- from senators considering his selection as health secretary.

The orthopedic surgeon-turned-lawmaker from Georgia is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Republicans will likely question Price about Trump's bottom line on health care. Trump campaigned on repealing President Barack Obama's health care law, but at times he's sounded more like a liberal on health care. He recently talked about providing insurance for everyone and taking on the drug companies.

But Price also will have to address Democratic misgivings about possible conflicts of interest due to his investments in health care companies.

