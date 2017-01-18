Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

Posted:
Former President George H. W. Bush in a wheelchair attending a Houston Texans football game., Photo Date: 10/30/16 MGN Former President George H. W. Bush in a wheelchair attending a Houston Texans football game., Photo Date: 10/30/16 MGN
HOUSTON (AP) -

Houston-area media are quoting former President George H.W. Bush's chief of staff as saying that Bush has been hospitalized in Houston.

The Houston Chronicle reported early Wednesday that Bush chief of staff Jean Becker says the 41st president was recently admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital after becoming ill. Becker did not specify the reason the 92-year-old was hospitalized. Both media outlets say his office expects him to go home in a couple of days.

Becker did not immediately return email or telephone calls to her office from The Associated Press.

Bush was hospitalized in Maine in 2015 after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck.

He served as US president from 1989 to 1993.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.