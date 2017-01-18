Fraser Shipyard Workers Test Positive for High Blood Lead Levels

More than 200 workers from a Superior shipyard were tested for lead exposure, and 171 of those workers tested positive for dangerous levels of lead in their blood.

A report stated that 15 percent of the workers tested at Fraser Shipyard had high levels around 40-60 times the average adult.

The health department said the exposure to lead came from retrofitting the Herbert C. Jackson, a lake vessel originally built in 1959.

Exposure to lead in any form builds up over time, and health officials said there are no safe lead levels.

Symptoms of lead poisoning include headache, fatigue, muscle aches. Severe exposure could even result in death.

The Douglas County Public Health Department recently conducted a survey of the Fraser workers. Douglas County Public Health officer Kathy Ronchi said the department spent a lot of time following up with people.

"We really wanted to know what their potential exposure was and we provided education," Ronchi said. "What can you do. Is there somebody in your family that should also be tested."

Health experts encourage people who are exposed to lead in their workplaces to get tested every year. Not only does it affect the workers, but experts said your family could also be at risk, especially children.



The potential for carrying the lead particles to your home is high, experts said. Lead particles can get on your clothes and in your vehicle and then your family members, or others who ride in your car, can be exposed.

To help prevent this, experts recommend workers to wear a mask when dealing with lead particles and dust, washing your hands before eating or smoking, and even taking off clothing that has been exposed before getting into a vehicle.

Eating certain foods and taking certain vitamins can help decrease the lead levels in your body.

Fraser has already been fined by the U.S. Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for the employee lead exposure, and the company says it will employ a new safety plan.