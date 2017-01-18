Missing Antigo children located, mother in custody

UPDATE: Two missing Antigo children and their mother, Cathy Brown, have been located.

According to a press release by the Antigo Police Department, Brown and her two children were located in Hill City, South Dakota around 11:40 p.m. Monday by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Cathy Brown was taken into custody on her warrant and is in the Pennington County Jail pending transport back to Wisconsin on her charges.

Averie and Dalton Brown are in good health and were taken into protective custody. Their father will be traveling to Pennington County to take custody of them.

------------

UPDATE: Antigo Police said Thursday the missing children and mother are traveling with another woman from Antigo.

Averie and Dalton Brown disappeared on November 18 after being pulled early out of White Lake Elementary School by their mother, Cathy. After investigations, authorities said they believe the four are camping near the Black Hills in South Dakota.

"We don't know exactly why they've chosen that area," Antigo Detective Sergeant Dan Duley said. "Other than the woman that she's traveling with frequented that area on vacations."

Police are identifying the woman as Amanda Hull. They said she is also from the Antigo area and Cathy's friend.

Duley said the department doesn't believe the children are in danger with their mom, but said she is violating a court agreement with their father.

"They have joint custody, but she has primary placement," he said.

Child advocates said cases like this one are not uncommon.

"We see these cases every day," National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Missing Children division vice president Robert Lowery said. "The custody matters are something that's sorted out by the courts."

----------------

A search is underway for two missing Antigo children, according to Police Chief Eric Roller.

Local and federal law enforcement are asking citizens for help in locating 11-year-old Averie Brown and her brother, 9-year-old Dalton Brown.

Roller said it is believed the children's mother, Cathy Brown, pulled them out of White Lake Elementary School on November 18. The three have not been seen since.

The Antigo Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals Service believe they could be in South Dakota camping near the Black Hills.

"The concern we have right now is the living condition of where the kids may be," Roller said. "Obviously South Dakota this time of the year is not the spot to be with two young kids out in a camping situation."

Roller said the department issued a felony warrant for Cathy Brown for violating her custody agreement with the children's father.

According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the three could be traveling in a 2001 red Chevy Silverado pickup with a Wisconsin license plate of LV5652.