UPDATE: Skittles spill mystery on Dodge County highway solved!

Taste the rainbow!

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office had to clean up an unusual mess Tuesday night.

“Hundreds of thousands of Skittles” were spilled on County Highway S near Blackbird Road, near Beaver Dam. The hard-shelled candies weren’t marked with the trademark “S” but the sheriff says their sweet smell was unmistakable.

“We got a big whiff which is obviously the smell of Skittles,” Sheriff Dale Schmidt told our sister station WKOW.

The department had some fun with its Facebook post on the great Skittles spill of 2017:

“While we don’t know who did this, it is certainly clear that it may be difficult to ‘Taste the Rainbow’ in its entirety with one color that likely fell off the truck!”

The mystery was solved late Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says these were Skittles that didn’t make the cut for packaging so they were going to be cattle feed. They were in a box on the back of a flatbed truck. It was raining and “the box got wet and gave way allowing the Skittles to spill out on the roadway.”

A former farmer tells us candy makers and bakeries will sell rejects for cattle feed because they provide “cheap carbs.”

Sheriff Schmidt joked that the Skittles were “past the 5- or 10-second rule,” but the sticky candies provided some sweet traction on the icy road.