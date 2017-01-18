Central Wisconsin nurse honored for patient care - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Central Wisconsin nurse honored for patient care

Posted:
By Jordan Betts, Multimedia Journalist
PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Ministry Home Care worker Wednesday was honored for helping people at the end of their lives.

Jennifer Schueller, a hospice nurse in central Wisconsin, received the DAISY Award in a surprise ceremony.

It's a international award given once per quarter to a nurse who goes above and beyond for his or her patients.

"I was just floored that they had zeroed in on me of all people," Schueller said. "Because all of our team, we work together as a team, anyone of us could of been standing here. So, I am very privileged that it was me."

Schueller said hospice nursing is not for everyone but it's honor for her to be with people at hard times in their lives.

The DAISY Award honors nurses across the world.

