Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Motel room thief wanted

WESTON (WAOW) - A vandal used a BB or pellet gun to shoot out windows on two dump trucks on Anastasia Drive in Weston, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A rural Portage County homeowner lost more than $1,000 worth of property - thanks to a thief with a lock cutter.More >>
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help to find the arsonist who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a shelter at George Street Park.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Thieves using credit card skimmers have targeted four central Wisconsin cities - Marshfield, Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Wausau.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - ' Tis the season for gift-giving and for some -- taking. Portage County Crime Stoppers advises to use caution when shopping in stores and online.More >>
We hear the critical tip-call from a citizen that ended a nationwide manhunt.
It's been a month since 44-year-old Krista Sypher, a mother of two from Plover, disappeared.More >>
