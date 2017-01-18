Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Motel room thief wanted

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help in finding a 55-year old man who is suspected of ripping off motels in three cities the past two months.

Marvin Czerwinski is accused of renting rooms at The Best Western Plus, Econo Lodge and Holiday Inn in Rothschild and failing to pay for them, Marathon County Deputy Sheriff Matt Anderson said.

"He not only went to the three hotels in Rothschild, he is suspected of doing the same at hotels in Wausau and Schofield. Additionally, felony warrants have been issued for his arrest," Anderson said.

Czerswinski has no known address. Online court records show he has an extensive criminal record and has spent time in prison.

"I am hoping someone recognizes him," Anderson said.

If you have any information call the toll-free Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-877-409-8777. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.