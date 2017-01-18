Vos says gas taxes 'probably not' going up in Wisconsin

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says gas taxes will "probably not" be increased by the Legislature to pay for roads.

Vos and other Assembly Republicans have been urging Gov. Scott Walker to at least consider raising gas taxes and vehicle registration fees to help plug a nearly $1 billion transportation budget shortfall. Walker has refused to consider raising gas taxes without a corresponding cut elsewhere.

Vos said Wednesday at a forum that odds are against gas taxes going up. Vos says "it's not impossible" but Walker is likely to prevail in stopping a gas tax increase.

Vos is in favor of toll roads. Walker is proposing delaying projects and borrowing more money to deal with the shortfall.

Vos made the comments at a luncheon sponsored by the website Wispolitics.com.