Assembly speaker says his job is harder than governor's

Who has the harder job, Gov. Scott Walker or Assembly Speaker Robin Vos?

To hear Vos tell it, presiding over the largest Assembly Republican majority since 1957 is a lot tougher than being governor.

Vos said Wednesday that while Walker "has the power" being Assembly speaker is "a more difficult job."

Vos says Walker "looks in the mirror and makes a decision" but as Assembly speaker Vos has to "build a consensus among my caucus, work with the other chamber, involve Democrats where we are able."

Vos is clashing with Walker over whether gas tax increases should be considered to help plug a nearly $1 billion transportation budget shortfall.

Vos says he feels like he is winning the public argument, "but it doesn't mean winning the argument carries the day."