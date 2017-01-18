Trump picks former Ga. Gov. Perdue to lead USDA

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A person familiar with the decision says President-elect Donald Trump has chosen former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary.

The person who revealed Trump's pick was not authorized to speak publicly before it is announced.

Perdue is a 70-year-old agribusiness owner and veterinarian. He made Georgia history in 2002 when he became the first Republican elected governor since the aftermath of the Civil War. His election marked the completion of Georgia's shift to a solidly Republican state after generations of Democratic control.

Perdue's eight years as governor passed with no signature legislative accomplishment. Instead, he focused on saving money and improving service at state agencies -- often referring to himself as Georgia's CEO.