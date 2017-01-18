SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Police find missing Marathon Co. man - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Police find missing Marathon Co. man

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
ABBOTSFORD (WAOW) -

UPDATE: Police found 60-year-old Oscar Solum of Marathon County. The Silver Alert has been cancelled.

ORIGINAL STORY: 

Police are searching for 60-year-old Oscar Solum out of Marathon County. They said he was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Mondovi, WI and missed an appointment in Humbird, WI later that afternoon.

He never returned home to Abbotsford and did not go into work in Wausau Wednesday.

Police said Solum is white, 5'9" and 235 lbs.. They said he is bald, has blue eyes, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with "Kwik Trip" on the back, black dress pants and black shoes.

Solum is in need of medication that he does not have with him.

Police said he is believed to be driving his 2001 Ford E350 Econoline van, that is maroon/brown with WI plates: 660-YNV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marathon County at 715-849-7791.

