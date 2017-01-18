Simcakoski family reacts to the latest on the Tomah VA

It was a bittersweet day for a Stevens Point family after a controversial doctor nicknamed 'Candy Man' finally turns in his license.

David Houlihan is a former Tomah VA doctor at the center of a scandal that included the death of Stevens Point Marine veteran Jason Simcakoski who was in his care.

"It was bittersweet, I was happy and I was sad, obviously it won't bring Jason back," said Jason's dad, Marvin Simcakoski. "We still miss Jason, as if it happened yesterday, we love him."

It's been more than two years since Jason died in the care of the Tomah VA after being over prescribed painkillers.

Since then his family has spearheaded reform for veteran care and opioid prescription.

"We'll never forget him and we'll never forget all the good that's come out of this for other veterans," said Marvin. "If his healthcare was different, he might still be here today."

The Simcakoski family hopes that Houlihan turning in his medical license sends a message to other doctors.

"I think it's going to make other doctors out there think in general, hey you can't just hand out opioid and things like that without realizing that there's consequences involved," said Marvin. "You have to be accountable for what you do."

While it may have been a step forward, the Simcakoski family said they aren't done fighting for veteran care.

"Hopefully we can save other lives out there, I know that's what Jason would want too," said Marvin.