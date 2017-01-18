Harden, Rockets beat Bucks 111-92 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Harden, Rockets beat Bucks 111-92

Posted:
By Derek Wattay, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect

HOUSTON (AP) -- James Harden had 38 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and the Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-92 on Wednesday night.
   

Harden drilled a straightaway 3-pointer with six minutes left to give Houston a 13-point lead and shimmied his shoulders down the court in a celebratory dance as the Bucks called timeout.
   

After losing three of four, the Rockets regained their form while improving to 17-4 at home this season.
   

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Milwaukee.

