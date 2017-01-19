One more day: Obama in his final hours in the White House

By JOSH LEDERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Eight tumultuous years at the helm of American power have come and gone, but for President Barack Obama, this is finally the end.

The president is spending his last full day at the White House on Thursday before becoming an ex-president. The big decisions and grand pronouncements are all behind him, but Obama is still in charge until President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath at noon on Friday.

The White House left Obama's schedule mostly empty for his last day, while saying he'd use the time to pack. The only events on his public calendar were his presidential daily briefing and his final weekly lunch with Vice President Joe Biden.

In what may be his last act as president, Obama is planning Thursday to grant one final round of clemency.