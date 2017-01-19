Green Bay fan to take future wife's last name: Packer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Green Bay fan to take future wife's last name: Packer

CHICAGO (WKOW) -

Wisconsin native Ryan Holtan-Murphy and Chicago born Marie Packer will soon be married in the Windy City.

Their wedding is in June and there will be one different tradition: Ryan is taking Marie's last name of Packer.

When they met in 2014, Ryan thought it was a joke when Marie told him what her last name was. After looking at her ID, he knew it was a match made in heaven. After they got engaged, Ryan knew that he wanted to take her last name.

"To be totally honest, it's Packer, it just seemed like a no brainer. My two favorite things in the world are her and the Green Bay Packers," Holtan-Murphy said.

"I didn't mind at all," his fiancée said. "I was like, 'Sure babe. It's all yours,' why not?!"

Ryan currently lives in New York, but he has been a Packer fan after being raised in Wisconsin and graduating from Tosa East High School in 1994. He then attended UW-Madison for undergrad and law school.

He says wherever life takes him, he'll always support the green and gold, especially now that he'll soon be Mr. Packer.

