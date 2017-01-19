Geronimo Allison joins LIVE Pack Attack Tuesday

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison will be joining us Tuesday for a LIVE Pack Attack.

Allison joins Sports Director Brandon Kinnard, April Boblin and Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray win or lose after the NFC Championship game.

Allison went undrafted out of the University of Illinois. He made the Packers practice squad to start the season and has burst onto the scene over the last month or so, emerging as the Packers No. 3 receiver. Allison finished the season with 12 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

If healthy, he will be expected to play a big role for the Packers this weekend if both Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams cannot play.

