UPDATE: Driver identified in Price Co. crash

TOWN OF WORCESTER, Wis. (WAOW) -

UPDATE: Police have released the name of the person who died Thursday in a Price County rollover crash.

Lee J. Harmon, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene after Harmon lost control on icy roads, the sheriff's department said. The vehicle ended up in the ditch, where it rolled over and struck a tree.

Officers responded to the crash along County Road D around 9:30 a.m. Sheriff Brian Schmidt said in a press release.

The crash remains under investigation. 

One person is dead Thursday after a fatal crash in Price County, according to the Price County Sheriff.

Officers responded to a rollover crash on County Road D around 9:30 a.m. Sheriff Brian Schmidt said in a press release.

The driver lost control of the vehicle on icy roads, entered the ditch, rolled and struck a tree, Schmidt said.

The driver died at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

