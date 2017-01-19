UPDATE: Driver identified in Price Co. crash

UPDATE: Police have released the name of the person who died Thursday in a Price County rollover crash.

Lee J. Harmon, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene after Harmon lost control on icy roads, the sheriff's department said. The vehicle ended up in the ditch, where it rolled over and struck a tree.

Officers responded to the crash along County Road D around 9:30 a.m. Sheriff Brian Schmidt said in a press release.

The crash remains under investigation.

