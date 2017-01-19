Driver killed in Price County rollover; icy road blamed - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Driver killed in Price County rollover; icy road blamed

PHILLIPS (WAOW) - A driver was killed Thursday when the vehicle lost control on icy roads, plowed into the ditch, rolled over and struck a tree, the Price County Sheriff's Department said.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on County Road D in Worcester Township.

The driver was alone at the time. No other details were immediately released.

