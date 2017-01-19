Wausau Packers fan's house is a shrine to the team

How far would you go to support the Green Bay Packers?

Shirley Murkowski goes a long ways - she lives in her shrine to the team, even has the outside painted green and gold.

"I like it. My late husband came up with the idea and we just went with it," Murkowski said Thursday, four days before the Packers play Atlanta for the NFC championship and a berth in Super Bowl 51.

You can't miss that this east-side homeowner loves the Packers. Her garage, fence, deck and shed - all painted green and gold. The yard is filled with Packers-themed statues, flags and bird feeders.

Come Sunday, Murkowski will be glued to a TV watching the Packers bid for another championship.

"They are going to win. They have to. They have to go to the Super Bowl this year," said Murkowski, a big smile filling her face.