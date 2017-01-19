Women's Leadership Conference in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW)-- Nearly 400 women took part in a leadership conference in Rothschild on Wednesday.

The Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce sponsored its third annual Women's Leadership Conference at Stoney Creek Conference Center.

The women listened to speakers share ideas on making the most of the time you spend at work and with family and friends.

"We are really pleased with the turnout. This a great way for women to get together and network. We are already looking forward to next year," organizer Mona Fox said.

Newsline 9 is one of the sponsors of the event. Peoples State Bank, Associated Bank, Floorology and Prosper Wealth Management are the others.