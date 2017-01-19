Marathon Co. Petsaver: Mr. T

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Mr. T is our Petsaver from the Marathon County Humane Society for Thursday.
He is a tiger striped kitty--grey and black in color--with white on his paws.
Shelter workers say he is friendly and gets along well with other cats.
His adoption fee is $60 plus tax.
For more information on Mr. T call 715-845-2810 or go to www.catsndogs.org
RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A vigil was held Friday evening for a 20-month-old baby who died in Oneida County.
