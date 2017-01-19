Stars of `Hidden Figures' among SAG Awards presenters - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

  LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The nominated stars of "Moonlight," "Hidden Figures," "Manchester by the Sea" and "Captain Fantastic" will be among the presenters at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

   Producers announced Thursday that Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris of "Moonlight," Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae of "Hidden Figures," Casey Affleck and Lucas Hedges of "Manchester by the Sea" and "Captain Fantastic" star Viggo Mortensen will take on presentation duties at the Jan. 29 ceremony in Los Angeles. All four films are nominated for outstanding cast performance, along with Denzel Washington's "Fences."

   Last year's best actress winner, Brie Larson, is also set to present at the show, which will be broadcast live on TBS and TNT.

   Producers previously announced that Lily Tomlin will accept the SAG Life Achievement Award from Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton.

