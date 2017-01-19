Crews tend to winter damaged roads

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Winter weather has caused road damage in central Wisconsin.

Crews in Weston filled potholes on Schofield avenue Thursday morning. Officials from public works say they try to fill in the holes whenever they can to help drivers.

Some holes are not filled, so you still need to be on the look out or you could find your car with some severe damage.

"A big pothole can actually cause a fracture in the steal belt, which can cause separation. That can cause a bulge, which can blow out the tire. And/or if the pothole, if big enough and hit it hard enough, it can damage the rim," said Ace Hardware small engine manager, Scott Redke.

Redke says it could cost you hundreds to even thousands if your car gets damaged by a pothole.